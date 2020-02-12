× St. Louis man sentenced for shooting police officer in October 2017

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend the next 17 years in federal prison for shooting a city police officer working with the FBI.

According to court documents, the shooting took place in the early morning hours of October 12, 2017.

Officer Archie Shaw, who was on duty at the time, was following two vehicles on the city streets as part of an ongoing investigation. The two vehicles split up and the officer opted to follow the second vehicle.

The men in the first vehicle went to Miami and Iowa streets in south St. Louis. The people in the second vehicle led Officer Shaw to the intersection. As Shaw drove through the intersection, the men in the first vehicle opened fire.

Officer Shaw’s vehicle was struck several times by gunfire and he suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The suspects fled the area and Officer Shaw was able to drive himself to safety.

Authorities identified and located the suspected shooters: Daryaun Wines and Johnzell Moorehead Jr.

Because Officer Shaw was operating as a special federal officer at the time, Wines and Moorehead were charged in federal court.

Wines pleaded guilty in May 2019 to one count of discharging a firearm to assault an officer.

Moorehead will be sentenced for his role in the shooting on February 13.