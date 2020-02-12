SSM Health Medical Minute – Cutting edge clinical trials being offered at Cardinal Glennon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When a child has leukemia, a family's world can come to a screeching halt. Doctors at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital help families navigate this journey, providing children with expert care and support needed to heal and cope with the challenges of treatment.

Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for about 1 out of 3 pediatric cancers. Thanks to advances in medicine, most children with leukemia survive the disease and go on to live full lives.

Doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital use genetic profiling for individual treatment to better respond to a child’s specific case. Doctors focus on treating the whole child, offering the full benefit of expertise across multiple specialties. For children receiving prolonged treatment, our facilities provide a comfortable and friendly environment with staff solely focused on their wellbeing.

One example of new trials being offered at Cardinal Glennon is BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab), a prescription medicine used to treat B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in patients who still have detectable traces of cancer after chemotherapy. The blinatumomab is an immunologic therapy first FDA approved in 2014.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is currently using this therapy in both relapsed pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (the most common childhood cancer), but also on a clinical trial in some patients upfront therapy. That clinical trial is through the Children's Oncology Group, which is an international cooperative organization aimed at advancing pediatric cancer treatment.

"What I love about Glennon is our ability to offer the cutting edge clinical trials without becoming a sterile environment," said Dr. Lauren Draper, the SLUCare Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. "Families feel at home here and taken care of while their children can have a treatment protocol that is the best for their disease.”

