Area residents concern next blast of frigid temperatures could make roads icy

Posted 10:32 pm, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:36PM, February 12, 2020
Data pix.

TROY, MO - Snow was falling Wednesday night north of St. Louis. Residents were more focused on tomorrow when frigid temperatures move in over wet roads.

Justin Martin was filling up his pick-up truck Tuesday night said, “Could get icy out there on the roads.”

Grassy areas in Troy, Missouri had a light dusting. Parking lot lights made it appear as if it was a big storm even though it wasn’t.

Piles of dirty old snow could be found around the community, left-overs from recent winter blasts. A salt truck traveled the main drag. People were wondering about the big chill that would soon sweep over the area and what it will mean.

A shopper leaving a store said, “MoDOT does a pretty good job and the county and city around here I think we’ll be alright.” A man at a gas pump added, “If the temperature drops we’re going to have a little ice, you can’t win on ice.”

A MoDOT spokesman said they had a full crew, more than 200 workers, coming in at 7 p.m. Wednesday night prepared to work St. Louis area highways through the night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.