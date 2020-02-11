St. Louis police investigating fatal crash in North City

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a fatal crash that happened at Page Blvd. and Union Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police say officers were called to the scene for an accident with a person struck.

A male victim was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

An accident reconstruction team has taken over the scene and is investigating the crash.

