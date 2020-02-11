× Police investigating deaths at O’Fallon MO senior citizen home

O’FALLON, MO – The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department is investigating the deaths of 2 residents at the Grace Gardens senior citizens apartments located at 116 West Pittman Street.

Police tell FOX 2/News 11that originally, they had a call at the home for a hazmat situation, but later found no evidence of a hazardous situation.

A spokesperson for the department says they don’t suspect foul play but are still investigating the case.