Mix of snow, sleet and rain expected in St. Louis Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Overnight rain and snow showers have moved off to the east and now we are left with dry weather for today. Look for clouds and spots of sunshine this morning, improving to a mix of clouds and sun for this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the 40s. Tonight will be dry with increasing clouds and a low temperature near 30.

Wednesday brings our next round of winter weather. Look for a mix of snow, sleet, and rain to develop during the morning but quickly transition to all rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. There could be a brief build of slush before everything turns to rain.

A strong cold front will crash through the region Wednesday night bringing gusty winds, tumbling temperatures and some light snow and flurries that will last into Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday will fall all day…starting in the upper 20s but reaching the teens by afternoon and low single digits by Friday morning!