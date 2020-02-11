Missouri state police K9 discovers 45 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – An Oregon man is behind bars after being caught driving with 45 pounds of marijuana and assorted pills.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped 34-year-old Jonathan Lee just after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for speeding and lane violations along Interstate 70 in Cooper County.
During the stop, a K9 officer alerted the troopers to possible narcotics in the vehicle.
State police searched the vehicle and found dozens of bags of marijuana hidden in a suitcase and plastic totes. Authorities also discovered Adderall, Xanax, amphetamine, and ecstasy pills.
Lee was charged with of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.