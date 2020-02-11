× Kansas teacher resigns ‘effective immediately’ in front of Board of Education

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas teacher resigned Monday evening during a Board of Education meeting, saying to members, “You aren’t listening.”

The eighth-grade teacher spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, opening with, “My name is Amanda Coffman, and I resign my position as teacher for the Shawnee Mission School District effective immediately.”

The meeting came after the board approved a three-year contract following contentious negotiations, according to KCTV. During her remarks, Coffman suggested that the district had lied and bullied teachers.

She also spoke to her students directly, offering advice and reassuring them.

“Just because you can accept less for yourself, doesn’t mean you should,” she told them via livestream. “Respect should not have to be earned. It is owed to you as a human being.”

As she concluded her comments, appearing to fight tears, she refused to take questions from the board.

“There will be no clarifying questions,” Coffman said. “I don’t answer to you anymore.”

The contract includes a salary increase of 1 percent for 2019-20, 1.25 percent for 2020-2021 and 1.5 percent for 2021-2022, according to KCTV.