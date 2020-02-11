× Jussie Smollett indicted by special prosecutor

CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb.

It reportedly stems from Smollett claiming he was the target of a hateful attack in Streeterville.

WGN has confirmed he’s been indicted on six counts, among them disorderly conduct.

No warrant has been issued. He’s due in court Feb. 24.

The state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for purportedly orchestrating the incident. However, it dropped all of the charges a month later with little explanation, angering city officials and the police.

Smollett told police he was walking home early on Jan. 29 when two masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing. He said his assailants, at least one of whom he said was white, told him he was in “MAGA country” — a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Several weeks later, authorities alleged that Smollett had paid two black friends $3,500 to help him stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary as an actor on “Empire” and wanted to drum up publicity for his career.

A former state appellate judge, Sheila O’Brien, petitioned for a special prosecutor, leading to Toomin’s surprise ruling in June that one was warranted.

Toomin appointed Webb in August.