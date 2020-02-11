JSU president resigns after his arrest in prostitution sting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A university president in Mississippi is stepping down after his arrest in a prostitution sting.

Jackson State University President Dr. William B. Bynum Jr. resigned Monday, effective immediately, officials said.

“I see him around campus all the time. I’ve held conversations with him and he just seemed like a nice guy, like a family guy,” student Quiana James said of Bynum. “I was proud to have him as my president and so to see this it’s kind of like, ‘Wow I’m embarrassed.'”

The Clinton Police Department arrested more than a dozen suspects in the prostitution sting, including Bynum and JSU professor Shonda McCarthy.

“I wish we hadn’t arrested anyone, but we’re going to do all we can do to ensure that criminal activity is not going to transpire in the city of Clinton,” said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman.

According to investigators, detectives made contact with the offenders online through “dark web” sites.

The arrests spanned multiple charges including prostitution, procuring the services of a prostitute, promoting prostitution, conspiracy to promote prostitution, and various controlled substance violations.

Both Bynum and McCarthy are out on bond with a pending court date.

Students say uniting is the most important thing now.

“The next step should be I think we come together as a university,” said student Nakenbe Fleming.

Said James: “The president is supposed to represent us, and the past two presidents haven’t done that too well, so we want to come together and basically have a voice in who is suppose to come next.”

Thomas Hudson has been named interim president. He currently serves as special assistant to the president and the university’s chief diversity officer.