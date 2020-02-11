Illinois Supreme Court Justice Robert Thomas to retire at end of February

Posted 4:01 pm, February 11, 2020, by

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Robert Thomas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the state’s Supreme Court justices said he is retiring.

Justice Robert Thomas will step down at the end of the month. He was the first chief justice from DuPage County when he was elected in 2005.

Under the Constitution, the Supreme Court has the authority to fill interim vacancies. Appellate Justice Michael Burke has been appointed to fill the seat starting Marc 1 until December 2022.

By Gabrielle Franklin

