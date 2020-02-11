Illinois bill would mandate gas station attendants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, IL - A bill in the Illinois House that would prevent you from pumping your own gas has become a hot topic. It would make Illinois the third state in the country to have such a law.

The state representative who introduced the bill is from the Chicago area. She said it's about preventing fires and convenience.

Representative Camille Lilly said the no gas pumping law would make life easier for folks.

“It’s a shell bill with a concept to address safety at the pump while creating convenience for the citizens here in Illinois,” said Rep. Camille Lilly, Democrat.

The law would probably create more jobs, and businesses would have to hire workers to pump the gas, which could cost customers more money.

Gail Wade is president of a company that owns 11 CC Food Marts in Metro East.

“You can’t have a person out here standing wanting to make sometimes a decent wage without someone paying for it,” said Gail Wade, President CC Foods Marts.

Some people think the bill would actually make things inconvenient.

“You’ll have to wait in line behind people for them to pump for you,” Trina Cinotto, customer.

Republican State Representative Charlie Meier has been hearing from constituents in the area.

“I have hundreds of e-mails most of them start with the word ridiculous and it’s the best way to sum this up,” Rep. Charlie Meier, Republican.

The president of the 11 convenience stores added there is already a law to help people who are physically challenged pump their gas.

The state representative from Metro East said there are as many as 7,000 bills introduced each year, most never see the light of day in Springfield, that’s what he’s hoping happens to this one.