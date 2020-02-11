× Dog found with chemical burns on skin; Granite City man charged

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 45-year-old Granite City, Illinois man is accused of spraying a toxic channel on a small dog, leaving the animal with severe chemical burns.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the dog was dropped off at the Madison Police Department on February 6. Police immediately contacted the animal rescue group Pound Pets in Granite City to get the dog, identified as Charlie, emergency medical treatment.

The 10-year-old dog was eventually brought to Veterinary Speciality Services in Manchester, Missouri for additional care. Authorities said Charlie has been given a small chance of survival.

Investigators identified Rodney Johnson as a suspect behind the abuse and took him into custody. Johnson is not Charlie’s owner.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with one count of animal torture and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies.