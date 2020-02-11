7-foot alligator sneaks into Florida home

Posted 5:39 pm, February 11, 2020

(North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A large, toothy home invader made for the latest bizarre tale in Florida homeownership.

A resident of North Port recently found a 7-foot alligator lurking his garage right near the driver’s side of their car!

North Port police said the gator was found on Hobblebrush Drive and was taken to a nearby canal.

Police shared the photos and had a little fun on Facebook, writing:

Wallet ✔️ Keys ✔️ Phone ✔️ Alligator ✔️ Let’s go honey. Wait… what? One local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North Port had a seven footer trying to catch a ride this afternoon. We got the confused Alligator mississippiensis back into the nearby canal. C-ya later #alligator!

Thankfully no one was hurt in the unexpected encounter.

