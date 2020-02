Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green and the American Red Cross are hosting a Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive. The semi-annual blood drive is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in room 208 at St. Louis City Hall, 1200 Market St.

As there is no cure for sickle cell, there is an ongoing need for African American donors in support of therapy programs for sickle cell patients.

All blood types are welcomed to attend.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org