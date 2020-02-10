Retailers report healthy demand for BattleHawks merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There is a demand for football and there is a demand for St. Louis BattleHawks merchandise.

A quick call around town will tell you only a few locations have BattleHawks merchandise, like at the Hats N Stuff store in Westport Plaza. They’ve collected some Kaw Kaw shirts and official XFL gear like cozies, jerseys, flags, and more.

Blues championship and NHL All-Star gear remains a hot seller here, and there’s been a demand for Chiefs Super Bowl items, Cardinals merch, and Missouri Tigers shirts and hats.

But Andy Shifter, owner of Hats N Stuff, said fans are quite excited for Missouri’s new sports team, which has its home opener on February 23.

“We have a little bit that has come in so far. It has come in in dibs and drabs but we would like it to come in as fast as the interest of the phone calls coming in about it,” he said.

The store will continue to get more BattleHawks gear over the next two weeks here leading up to that home opener.