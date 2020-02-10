Bridgeton set to redevelop closed Kmart into 3 stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO - For the last few years several big box stores on a stretch of St. Charles Rock Road have sat empty.

The mayor of Bridgeton says the old Kmart will soon be replaced by three new retailers. He says Marshalls and Burlington Coat Factory have submitted their permits and Five Below is expected to soon follow suit.

Shoppers say they’re glad to hear it.

The mayor says it’s a win-win because it will bring more jobs to the area and it will also bring in more sales tax revenue.

The mayor expects the permits will be approved shortly. After that, they can begin work on the space.

The mayor says he is expecting a few other businesses to come to the area soon, but he can’t quite reveal who just yet.