Sunday Sports Extra: XFL BattleHawks and Issac Bruce elected to the Hall of Fame

Posted 8:55 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:50PM, February 9, 2020
On Sunday Sports Extra, football expert Howard Balzer stopped by to talk to Sports Director Rich Gould about the opening weekend of the XFL, BattleHawks, Issac Bruce being voted into the Hall of Fame, and the Kansas Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

