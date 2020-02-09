× Man injured in early morning house explosion

ST. LOUIS – One man was sent to a hospital after his house exploded early Sunday morning.

Neighbors say they heard a large boom around 7:50 a.m. Sunday and when they looked outside they saw a massive hole in the roof of a home in the 400 block of Paddlewheel Drive.

Police believe this was a gas explosion. The gas company came out to inspect the scene. Police say one person was transported to a hospital, but at this point we don’t know the extent of that person’s injuries.