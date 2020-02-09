× Endangered Silver Advisory for 72-year-old man in Fenton

St. Louis County, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Melvin Duncan.

Duncan is a 72-year-old white male. His height is approximately 6 feet and he weighs around 240 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Duncan was last seen at the Walgreens store in Fenton and has not been seen or heard from since. He suffered a stroke approximately five years ago and has diminished motor and communication skills.

Duncan was driving a red 2007 Dodge Ram bearing Missouri license plate 6PBT81.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at (314) 889-2341.