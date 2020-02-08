Gateway Arch Riverboats hold job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch Riverboats are hiring. They’re looking for full-time, seasonal, and part-time employees. Many of the positions are for applicants that are 16 or older.

If you can’t make it to the job fair on Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. , there’s another on Monday, February 17, as well as Saturday, February 22. They will be held on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat which is on Lenore K Sullivan Boulevard at the base of the arch.

A full list of open positions can be found on their website gatewayarch.com.