× Cuba police officer shot, suspect killed during domestic disturbance

CUBA, MO – Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. a Cuba Missouri police officer was shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic disturbance. Police tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 that upon arrival the officer entered the residence and attempted to make contact with a male suspect reported to be in the home with a handgun.

The suspect fired several shots at the officer striking the officer in the leg. The officer returned fired striking the suspect.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Doug Shelton told FOX 2/NEWS 11 that the officer sustained a non-life threatening injury and was being treated at a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I for investigation.