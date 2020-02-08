Area students have fun, while learning at STEM Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Teachers from around the St. Louis area are looking for a creative way to get their students involved in hands-on projects outside of the classroom.

The program is called Stem Saturdays.

It brings together more than 200 students ranging from third grade to eighth grade.

The students come from across the St. Louis area including 90 children from the Parkway School District, 20 from Crawford County and 80 students from Normandy Schools Collaborative.

Students say the hands-on learning mixed with fun is their favorite way to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math. All skills that will help them down the road and maybe even become the foundation for their future.

This is the second year they’ve held the Stem Saturday program and it’s completely free. All students need to do is apply.