A police K-9 who helped seize nearly $1 million in narcotics retires in a heartwarming video

A beloved K-9 named Bruno has retired after serving his Arizona police department for seven years, and his last day on the job was quite the treat.

Bruno’s handler, Officer Roger Reynolds, let the pup happily munch on a delicious ice cream sandwich as a police dispatcher announced his retirement from the Oro Valley Police Department through a radio transmission.

“This transmission is for K-9 Bruno,” the dispatcher announced. “He has just finished his last shift on duty and is now headed for retirement. Thank you for your seven years of service. Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night.”

Bruno joined the police department in September 2013. The very good boy, a male Belgian Malinois imported from Czechoslovakia, was trained and nationally certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

After helping the department seize nearly $1 million in narcotics, Bruno deserves “some much-earned belly rubs,” the dispatcher said.

While Bruno will leave behind a legacy, his fellow K-9 comrades, Justin and Diesel, will follow in his pawsteps by detecting narcotics and explosives in Oro Valley, just outside Tuscon.

“You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys,” said the dispatcher. “The officers of this department will miss you. Enjoy your retirement.”

By Alaa Elassar, CNN