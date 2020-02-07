× Woman sentenced for serial thefts in Chesterfield and across St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An East St. Louis, Illinois woman will spend the next four years in prison after being sentenced Friday for numerous retail thefts in Chesterfield and across the St. Louis metro area.

According to Chesterfield police, Twanna Trotter was arrested several times in their jurisdiction beginning in 2018. Authorities recovered more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise as a result of those arrests.

While she was serving probation for those arrests, investigators suspected Trotter had yet again been stealing from stores in Chesterfield and St. Louis County, even as far as Osage Beach.

Officers learned Trotter was selling these stolen items from an online boutique that she’d opened in the basement of her home.

Police obtained a search warrant for Trotter’s home and discovered approximately $20,000 worth of stolen goods. Trotter will face charges in Illinois tied to that investigation.