Two high school cheerleading teams suspended after brawl

ST. LOUIS – Two cheerleading teams at local high schools have been silenced for the remainder of the school year following a brawl between the squads.

The brawl broke out last Saturday between cheerleaders from East Saint Louis and Trinity Catholic high schools.

Both schools announced that they will end their seasons for the remainder of the year.

The video has been watched hundreds of thousands of times since it was posted a few days ago.

Just two minutes into a “battle of the cheerleaders” event, the fight started. It continued for a minute, and in the video, viewers can see people trying to break up the brawl.

East Saint Louis announced an immediate end to the cheerleading season for the year. They released a statement saying, in part, “We will not lower our expectations and will consistently take strong action when safety and sportsmanship is compromised.”

The Trinity Catholic school president said they first sent out a release to parents.

They also released a statement saying, “…it is essential that we focus on staying true to our mission that we prevent incidents of this nature from happening again and that we continue to have the safety security and health of our students as our first priority.”