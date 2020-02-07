St. Louis police track down road rage suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A woman’s quick thinking helps police track down a St. Louis road rage suspect.

According to police, Daniel Johnson grabbed his handgun and pointed it at the woman mouthing the words, “I could kill you,” during the January 23 incident near Jefferson and Shenandoah in south St. Louis.

The victim started taking pictures and came away with incriminating evidence: photos Johnson’s car and license plate; her specific description of the handgun Johnson allegedly pointed at her matched the one he had with him when police tracked him down.

Johnson, 41, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.