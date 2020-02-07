× Saint Louis Zoo to host job fair

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking to make some extra cash this winter?

The St. Louis Zoo will be hosting a job fair Friday, February 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Living World Exhibit.

They are currently looking for groundskeepers, catering, food service workers, and parking lot attendants. Positons for engineers and conductors for the popular Zooline Railroad are also available.

Positions start at $10.00

Candidates are encouraged to apply online for a position prior to the job fair.