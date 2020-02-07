Quick burst of rain and snow possible this afternoon and evening

Posted 10:23 am, February 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intervals of clouds and sunshine on tap for today with temperatures warming into the upper 30s by late this afternoon. We need to keep an eye on a fast-moving weather system for this evening that will bring a burst or two of snow and rain between 6pm and 9pm. This could briefly be heavy and result in some short term road issues in a few spots. The snow bursts are gone by midnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by morning.

The weekend starts on a good note with Saturday featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. But Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

See the current weather radar here.

