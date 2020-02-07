× Police search for Cahokia man who hasn’t been seen since October

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Cahokia Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Cahokia.

Police say 45-year -old Omar R. Custer, has not been seen or heard from since October 30, 2019. Officials say they took a report for a missing person on January 21.

Custer is described as bald with medium-dark skin, mustache and chin hair. He is 6’ tall and weighing 190 pounds with a tattoo of a bulldog on his forearm.