Lindenwood University’s cheer squad appears on popular Netflix series ‘Cheer’

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Lindenwood University’s cheer squad made an appearance on the new popular Netflix series “Cheer” earlier this year. The show brings a new level of exposure to the sport of cheer, and according to the Lion’s cheer team, accurately represents the day in the life of a cheerleader.

“The way their practices are run to even their bonds outside of cheerleading, I just think it depicts it in the best way possible,” said Lindenwood cheerleader Hope Benavidez.

The show follows the cheer team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas as they prepare for the NCA/NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship in Daytona, Florida. It is full of tricks and college drama. The cast of the show has become celebrities in their own right.

“Cheer” has gained a widespread audience even outside of the cheer community, and St. Louis residents were pleasantly surprised to see Lindenwood make an appearance.

Lindenwood head cheer coach Carrie Nichols said, “It was neat to see our kids, and of course, everybody was screenshotting [our clips], sending us little videos, and saying, 'Oh my gosh! That’s our team! That’s who we are!'”

If “Cheer” winds up following the same series format as Netflix’s “Last Chance U”, then a new cheer squad may become the next star subject. Considering the Lions have won seven National Championships within the last decade, could they be next in the running?

“That would be absolutely amazing! I loved watching the show and was happy that everyone could see what we really go through every day. It would be great for us and our school if we were selected for season 2,” said Mabree Champion, Lindenwood and US National Team Cheerleader.

Rumors have been spreading about a Season 2 of “Cheer” but no official announcements have been made.