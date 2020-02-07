Illinois man sent explicit photos to 11-year-old via Facebook Messenger, police say

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — Police arrested an Illinois man accused of using Facebook Messenger to send explicit photos to an 11-year-old he was trying to meet.

Police arrested 52-year-old Alan J. Beaty at his home in Galesburg.

The Kewanee Police Dept. announced Thursday that they received a complaint on Jan. 29 that Beaty was sending sexually explicit pictures to an 11-year-old through Facebook Messenger.

Officials said Beaty found out the child’s age and continued to send sexually explicit images. He also allegedly tried to get the child to send him sexual images and tried to set up a meeting between the two of them.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest Jan. 30 and booked Beaty into the Henry County Jail.

Beaty is currently being held on the preliminary charges of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child via the internet, solicitation to meet a child, grooming, and distribution of explicit material to a minor. The charge of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault is a class 1 felony and carries a potential sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Beaty’s bond was set at $500,000 and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at the Henry County Courthouse.