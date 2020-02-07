× Argosy Casino Alton to open area’s first sportsbook

ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis metro area will welcome its first sports betting location in time for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Argosy Casino Alton Sportsbook will feature more than 25 big screen televisions, along with numerous betting windows and self-service kiosks.

The casino is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, February 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to hire 15 new employees for the sportsbook.

The sportsbook will open in March.