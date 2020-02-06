You Paid For It gets action for business owner at Jamestown Mall following burst pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fast action after a viewer calls You Paid For it about a problem at the old abandoned Jamestown Mall site in north St. Louis County owned by the St. Louis County Port Authority.

Fox 2 told you Wednesday night at 9 how Kelvin Baucom had a huge headache on his hand s which the pipes burst at the mall site sending a river of water everywhere. It forced a drop in water pressure that left Baucom's funeral home next to the mall with no water for the sinks or the toilets.

He said he had been trying to reach the Port Authority for days with no luck. This watery mess stretched on for four days with no action.

You Paid For It got involved and finally track down the spokesman for the port authority, who vowed to fix the problem.

Work crews were out bright and early Thursday morning doing just that. They told Baucom he'd have his water restored the same day.