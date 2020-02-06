Webster Groves alum and NFL player comes aid of local student who lost everything in house fire

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - A Webster Groves basketball player receives a surprise from an alum turned NFL player. The boy's teacher stepped in after learning her student lost everything in a house fire last week.

The teacher says she called her former student, NFL player Adrian Clayborn, to see if he could help her current student Greg Birkhead.

Fox 2 caught up with Birkhead at a basketball game. He says the support he's received from the entire Webster Groves community has touched him and made him realize he had more friends than he knew.

“It was a great feeling, seeing all the things Adrian blessed me with,” he said. “And I can only thank God he did that for me because he didn't have to.”

“They showed me so much love I've never felt before. It was unreal. People I didn't even know came up to me in the hall and talked to me, gave me hugs, making sure I was okay.”

