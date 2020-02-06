Weather Kid of the Week: Dakota Adams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dakota Adams is a fifth-grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary in O’Fallon, IL. According to his mother, Dakota watches the weather in the mornings with his dad to determine if he will walk to school or be driven since we live two blocks away. He loves drawing and math is his favorite subject! Dakota Adams is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.