ST. LOUIS - Dakota Adams is a fifth-grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary in O’Fallon, IL. According to his mother, Dakota watches the weather in the mornings with his dad to determine if he will walk to school or be driven since we live two blocks away. He loves drawing and math is his favorite subject! Dakota Adams is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Dakota Adams
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Seth Ruebling
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Ollie Strasser
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Ian Roewe
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Bryton Shadduck
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Lisa Lee Bryant
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Carson Hoefel
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Destiny Withers
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Avery Dirksen
-
Hundreds voice opposition to border wall at MLK Day march in Laredo
-
An Alabama man was set to go on trial for killing his ex-wife. Instead, he was freed
-
-
Mother charged in ‘horrific’ deaths of children found hanging from dog lead in Pennsylvania basement
-
Plane with ‘as many as 12 people’ on board crashes in South Dakota
-
Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral on Twitter