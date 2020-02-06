It’s official, The Rolling Stones returns to St. Louis this June

ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some major satisfaction Rolling Stone fans!

Following last week’s speculation, The Rolling Stones officially announced they will be returning to St. Louis on June 27. The legendary rock band will bring their “No Filter 2020 North America tour” to The Dome at America’s Center.

Just last week a digital billboard popped up at The Dome at America’s Center reading “Miss You” and the iconic open mouth logo hinting that Rolling Stones may return to the touring scene soon.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” Keith Richards said in a news release.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 14.

Other cities on the tour include Minneapolis, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Detroit, Cleveland, Charlotte, Tampa, and Atlanta.

Here’s a review of the 1998 Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis.