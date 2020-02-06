Driver robbed in Kirkwood Target parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - It was a frightening experience for a woman who had just left the Target at Kirkwood Commons on the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road.

Police say seconds after she entered her vehicle, a man slipped inside her car from the passenger’s side. In a matter of moments – he robbed her.

“He took her purse, took her car keys out of the ignition, got in the car next to her, and drove off,” said Officer Gary Baldridge, Kirkwood Police Department. "So quick. No warning.”

The woman was not physically harmed but she was so shaken up and startled by the incident, she was unable to recall what the suspect looked like, police said.

Police say the woman was in her car for a matter of moments before the robbery happened.

Calling it a crime of opportunity, Officer Baldridge said the crime is not unique to any parking lot in any part of the city. He said the incident should serve as a reminder to lock vehicle doors immediately. Police also advise drivers to not use their key fob to unlock their vehicles until they are in close proximity to their car.

“Not give anybody ample heads-up or warning that that’s the car somebody’s about to enter to, or pop the trunk while you’re still 30, 40 feet away,” Officer Baldridge said.

The woman’s purse, nor her keys, have been located. The case remains under investigation.