Broadway Oyster Bar doorman stabbed while escorting man out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A doorman of a popular downtown restaurant was stabbed overnight.

Witnesses tell police a just before 1:00 a.m. a homeless man walked into the Broadway Oyster Bar and asked a server for some water. After receiving the water a disturbance broke out and he was asked to leave.

Man rushed to the hospital after being stabbed—Details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/ycTiJCYVHa — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) February 6, 2020

Police say, while being escorted out of the bar, the man got into an altercation with the doorman stabbing him in the shoulder with a knife. We are told that customers held the man down until the police arrived on the scene.

The doorman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.