Broadway Oyster Bar doorman stabbed while escorting man out

ST. LOUIS - A doorman of a popular downtown restaurant was stabbed overnight.
Witnesses tell police a just before 1:00 a.m. a homeless man walked into the Broadway Oyster Bar and asked a server for some water. After receiving the water a disturbance broke out and he was asked to leave.
Police say, while being escorted out of the bar, the man got into an altercation with the doorman stabbing him in the shoulder with a knife. We are told that customers held the man down until the police arrived on the scene.
The doorman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.