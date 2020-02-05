Man shot to death at downtown St. Louis apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Detectives are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent homicide overnight in downtown St. Louis.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the City View Apartments on North 17th Street at Chestnut.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who had been shot several times inside the apartment complex, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a woman was also injured during the incident however it is unclear the nature of her injuries or if she knew the victim.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.