Edwardsville residents out shopping for supplies in latest round of winter weather

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – As a winter storm system moves through the area, people on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River are getting prepared for what may come.

Radar shows a thicker band of snow passing through Edwardsville and the surrounding area.

It started out with rain around noon and then turned into a slushy winter mix. The temperatures are hovering right around freezing, but with the wind chill, it feels even colder outside.

Many say they’re preparing for the next couple of days of this wintery weather, which is giving them whiplash after the warmer temps we just saw this past weekend.

IDOT tweeted out just minutes after the winter weather started to pick up that two of their plows were hit. They say there were no injuries but they’ve reminded drivers to give their crews room to work.