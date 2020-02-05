Cab driver stabbed, carjacked in Jefferson County, suspect on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Police are investigating after a cab driver was stabbed multiple times by a passenger in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the cab driver picked up a woman on Tesson Ferry in St. Louis County. She asked for a ride to Windermere Drive in Imperial. When they arrived near her destination at the intersection of Windermere and Ferris Court she allegedly stabbed the driver multiple times with a knife.

The suspect then carjacked the driver and fled the scene, police say. Officers found the cab in south St. Louis County but the woman has not been located.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, his condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 797-5000.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.