Snow expected in St. Louis during this week’s waves of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Colder air is flowing into St. Louis.  Spotty showers expected for the area for most of Today. I'm expecting a spotty mix overnight, but not one that will impact the evening rush hour or the morning rush hour tomorrow.

Wednesday afternoon is a different story. A winter mix is likely to develop during the day. It should eventually change to snow with some accumulations. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening.

