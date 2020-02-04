Metro Area bracing for the next round of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Residents across the area Tuesday night were bracing for yet another round of winter weather.

In Moscow Mills rain mixed with ice and snow began to fall just before 7 p.m. Jake Dodd and his family welcome it.

“We got two young kids so winter’s kind of fun,” said Jake Dobb, Moscow Mills resident.

Other folks were ready to move on to the next season.

“I deal with it every day whether it’s snow, hot, rain, whatever. I’m ready for spring,” Brian Moss, trucker.

A MoDOT spokeswoman said the agency has adequate salt supplies on hand. Still, they are ordering more just to be safe. A full crew will be working the highways through the night and Wednesday.

At Brewer’s True Value in St. Peters the assistant manager said he has ordered additional shipments of salt four times this season. He believes a minor winter storm is better for business than a major one.

“The smaller storms I guess people can still get out more so they’re more likely to come in for stuff where if they get a lot of snow they might stay inside,” said Matt Brewer, Assistant Manager.

Cindy Wells bought fuel for her snowblower for the third time this winter, “I just want to be prepared so I’m ready to go for tomorrow,” said Wells.

If classes are canceled and kids go sledding a new Missouri law puts less pressure on school districts when it comes to making up for snow days. The state now counts hours of class time instead of school days. That gives the district a little wiggle room especially if their school days are longer than required.

“Sometimes we have a late start or early dismissal we don’t have to count a whole day if we miss those hours,” said Cathy Kelly, Parkway School District spokeswoman.