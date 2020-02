Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in South County early Tuesday.

Officers were called to Heidelberg Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.