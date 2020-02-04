× Cardinals equipment truck heads to Florida, marking the unofficial start of spring training

ST. LOUIS – It is a sure sign that spring training for the Cardinals isn`t far off! Crews at Busch Stadium are packing up all of the Cardinals equipment today and loading it onto a moving truck bound for Jupiter, Florida.

Fox’s reporter Katherine Hessel reports pitchers and catchers report one week from Tuesday. Position players report on February 16, and the first full-squad workout is on February 17.

The Cardinals will play their first spring game against the Mets February 22, while Opening Day is March 26 in Cincinnati.

The Home Opener is scheduled for April 2 versus Baltimore.