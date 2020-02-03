Family and friends plea for drivers in deadly hit & run to turn themselves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A family speaks out after their loved one was hit and killed by not one but two cars that left the scene of a hit & run. A second person, a homeless man, was struck by the second car.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

Family and friends of the victim, 30-year-old Emily Coffee held a vigil near where she was killed at Cass and 13th streets.

Mark Tucker is Emily’s older brother.

“She (Emily) was like a good-hearted person,” said Tucker.

Those attending the vigil walked to a spot not far from where Emily was killed early Saturday morning. Her mother, Kimberly Shackelford, placed flowers at a tree.

“She was a loving person. She was a giving person, would give you the last thing on her back,” said Shackelford.

Ashlyn Richardson was Emily’s friend, “She (Emily) was ambitious, she was full of life,” said Richardson.

A nearby security camera at a car wash captured the entire incident. Emily was hit and left in the street, the driver drove away. A 33-year-old homeless man went into the street to help Emily and was hit by a second vehicle which also struck Emily a second time. That driver also left the scene.

“That’s just wrong they should have at least stopped and called the police or something. I feel likes that’s just wrong,” said Shackelford.

The injured homeless man wanted to remain anonymous. He said he did not feel like a hero for trying to help Emily, “I feel like I did what needed to be done.”

He said he injured his collar bone, knee, foot, and face.

Family and friends ended the vigil by releasing black balloons into the air, they were Emily’s favorite colors. Emily’s friend, Sharon McFarlen made a plea to the drivers who left the scene.

“Whoever did this please turn yourself in that’s all we ask,” said McFarlen.

Police do not have a description of the vehicles involved. No arrests have been reported by investigators.