Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show was everything you hoped it would be

You lost some money if you bet that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wouldn’t tear it up during the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show.

There were energetic dance moves, surprise performers, some crowd surfing, pole dancing and plenty of hits as the pair co-headlined.

“Hola, Miami,” Shakira said as she kicked off the performance.

She then launched into a musical medley that included her impressive guitar playing during her song, “Empire.”

Then it was time for “Jenny from the block.”

You just knew Lopez was going to perform “Waiting For Tonight” (she did) — and that there would be plenty of hip swivels from the superstar duo (there were).

After all, hips don’t lie.

Lopez even worked the pole to remind us why she was one of the best parts of the film “Hustlers” (in which she portrayed a stripper).

Reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin also popped up to add some heat to the show.

In a touching moment, Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, appeared with a children’s choir to sing “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Let’s Get Loud” with her mom.

As a nod to her cultural roots, Lopez wrapped herself in dual Puerto Rican and American flags for part of the performance.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!,” Lopez wrote in a post before the event. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV.”

