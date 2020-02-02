Demi Lovato rocks the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato is fully back in the spotlight.

The platinum-selling artist delivered a powerful rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Grammy-winning gospel artist Yolanda Adams, who performed “America the Beautiful,” preceded Lovato.

A week before the sporting event, Lovato debuted her new single, “Anyone,” with a tearful performance at the Grammy Awards.

The song features lyrics that touch on her past struggles with substance abuse and loneliness, which Lovato has been candid about. She was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose.

Now sober, Lovato shared her excitement about being selected to perform at the Super Bowl in a tweet just hours before she took the field. The singer shared a post from 2010 in which she had written, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.”

Stealing this from @scooterbraun. Dreams really do come true y’all.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN