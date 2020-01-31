× Teen in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One teen boy is in custody after a 14-year-old was fatally shot as he walked to a St. Louis store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Agatha Davis urged whoever killed her grandson, Timothy Lucas, to surrender to police. She says the teen “wasn’t a bad boy” and “could be sweet.“

He was shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and died about an hour later at a hospital. Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting.

His death comes after St. Louis saw 12 children and teens killed in homicides in 2019.

According to police, the 14-year-old was taken into custody on January 31 and remanded to the Juvenile Courts.